Evelyn May, of Silver Spring, died on May 27.

She was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Leopold May; adored mother of the late Kenneth, and Ira (Yvette); proud grandmother of Stephen.

Contributions may be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Similar Posts: