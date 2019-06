The newly named Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, in Fairfax, celebrated Israel’s 71st year on Sunday with Israel Fest. Outside, visitors lined up for lunch in front of the many food vendors, and chatted with friends or watched as people climbed a rock wall.

Inside, they listened to musical performances in the auditorium and the gymnasium was filled with booths, an indoor beach, an escape room and with activities like face painting and tefillin wrapping.

