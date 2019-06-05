Netanel Felber’s family celebrates his birthday, holds a prayer service

Family and friends of Netanel Felber, the wounded Israeli soldier from Silver Spring, marked his 22nd birthday on May 28 at the rehab facility that he lives at and receives around-the-clock care and therapy.

Around 20 friends came to pray and to celebrate, said his mother, Judi Felber. There was cake, and balloons. His bar mitzvah Torah portion was also read out loud.

Every year, he found a way to read his Torah portion, she said by phone from Ra’anana, Israel, whether at synagogue or at the nursing home he volunteered at.

“Wherever he was he made sure he would read it. This year, his bar

mitzvah teacher read it to him, which was really nice. It was really meaningful and he videotaped it, so I can watch it again and again.”

Netanel has been in a coma since being shot in the head in December.

Last month, his doctors began to wean him from the tube that removes fluid from his body. He has shown improvement in swallowing and in some physical movement. He still spends most of his day sleeping, Judi Felber said.

Netanel is scheduled for cranioplasty surgery on June 25 to replace the

missing part of his skull, she said.

Updates on Netanel’s condition can be found at: nathanielsoldier.wixsite.com/nathanielsoldier g

