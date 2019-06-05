Community | June 5, 2019

Address joins chevra kadisha institute

Rabbi Richard F. Address, founder and director of Jewish Sacred Aging, has joined the Columbia-based Gamliel Institute Institute as dean, succeeding founding dean Rabbi Stuart Kelman, who has served for the past 10 years.

Address’ most recent project, Jewish Sacred Aging, creates awareness and resources for congregations on the implications of the emerging longevity revolution of the baby boom generation. This aging revolution has begun to impact all aspects of Jewish communal and congregational life.

The Gamliel Institute is center for study and training of chevra kadisha and related Jewish end-of-life practices, It is an initiative of the nonprofit Kavod v’Nichum (Honor and Comfort).

Lotenberg completes fellowship

Falls Church native Sienna Lotenberg, a rabbinical student at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, has returned from Israel after having completed the Israel Fellows Program sponsored by T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights.

Lotenberg earned her bachelor’s degree in history and Judaic studies from Brown University, where she wrote her senior thesis on American Jewish feminist history, looking specifically at the Brown Women’s Minyan (1973-78) and its original liturgy.

Poppies anyone?

Empty shirts

Similar Posts: