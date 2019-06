The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington brought 500 people to Congregation Har Shalom on Wednesday for the agency’s annual gala.

The JCRC honored Erwin Groner with the Breslau-Goldman Award, Wendi and Daniel Abramowitz with the Community Leadership Award, and Tal and Steve Wittes with the Distinguished Service Award.

Chairing the gala were Stephanie Sanders Levy and Michael Levy, and Linda and Barry Perlis.

