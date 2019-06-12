Rose Freedman, of Washington, died on June 10. She was 104.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Freedman; devoted mother of Diane Fagelson

and the late Harold A. Freedman; loving grandmother of Marilyn L (John M.) Kelly, Melinda (Brad) Berko and Felicia Fagelson; cherished great-grandmother of Scott M. and Shawn J. Kelly, Devin Berko and Lyssa Tiballi; and great-great grandmother of Michael P. Gioia.

Contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

