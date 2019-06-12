Mae Lapkoff Gugliemi (nee Book), of Washington, died on June 9. She was 89.

She was the beloved wife of Vincent Guglielmi of 33 years and the late Stanley

Lapkoff for 35 years; the loving and proud mother of Clifford and Scott Lapkoff, Judy (Paul) Miller and the late Cheri Karpel; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Scott) Kupferman, Dana (Ken) Sacks, Stephen A., David and Steven R. Lapkoff, Michael Miller, Jonathan Lapkoff, Eric Miller and Charlie Lapkoff; dear great-grandmother of Emily and Nathan Schaeffer, Clara, Milo and Fiona Sacks, and Isaac Kupferman; and loving aunt of Barbara, Rhoden, Marty Book, Sheila Smith, Barry Book and Pamela Rickerds; and many more great- nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

