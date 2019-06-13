Community | June 13, 2019

Beth Emeth confirmation class

Members of Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon’s 2019 confirmation class are, from left:

Top row: Cameron Levin, Allison Silas, Gavin Tedder, Campbell Ziselman, Trevor Belsky, Elliott Frank, Aaron MacDonald, Ethan Berger, Lila Stern anf Miriam Gorbach.

Bottom row: Jonathan Hillelsohn, Eryn Cohen, Sophie Konopaske, Rabbi Michelle “Mina”

Goldsmith, Abigail Kraden, Lindsey Dann, Jonah Goldsmith.

Photo by Brenda Schrier

Marking Memorial Day

From left, Col. Erwin Burtnick (Ret.), Rabbi Irving Elson and Lt. Col. Sheldon Goldberg (Ret.) were among the 60 people who led or attended the Jewish War Veterens Post 692 Memorial Day program, held at the American Jewish Veterans Memorial at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington in Rockville.

Photo by Col. Harvey Kaplan (Ret.)

Celebrating Jerusalem

Sumi and Danny Peterson celebrate Yom Yerushalayim on June 2 at Kehilat Pardes—the Rock Creek Synagogue in Rockville, at a party sponsored by Israel Bonds.

Photo provided

The senator visits

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) answers questions from residents of Hebrew Home of Greater Washington om May 30.

Photo provided

