Elsie Shapiro Budman, of Silver Spring, died on June 11.

She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Budman; devoted mother of Sheldon (Beverly) Budman, Barbara Budman (Greg) Dickman, Donald (Diane) Budman and the late Anita Budman Lyons; dear sister of the late Ruth Herson, the late Ann Bayer and the late Dorothy Cohen; loving grandmother of Hilarie Bursten, Andi (James) Hakes, Susan (Matt) Revkin, Jodi (Seth) Miller, Brandi Ulrich, Douglas (Debbie) Dickman, Kevin (Mandi) Budman and Avery (Noah) Sudow; cherished great-grandmother of Lexie Revkin, Logan and Reese Bursten, Beck and Hugh Hakes, Arden and Chase Miller, Luke

Ulrich, David and Zachary Dickman, Hallie Sudow and William Budman.

Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

