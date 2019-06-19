Lee P. Derkay, of North Bethesda, died on June 16.

Lee graduated from the University of Maryland in 1953 and served in the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant from 1953 to 1955. His professional career in association

management spanned 55 years. Golf was his passion; he was a member at Norbeck Country Club since 1972.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gloria; daughter, Lori; sons, Craig (Kris) and Howard (Lori S); four grandchildren, Alex (Matt) O’Donnell, Andy (Madison), Pete and Katey; great-grandson, Cam O’Donnell and brother-in-law, Shelly (Marilyn).

Contributions may be made to Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County or Hadassah.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

