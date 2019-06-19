Meir Flaisher, of Rockville, died on June 13. He was 76.

Born on May 30, 1943, in Orsk, USSR, he settled with his parents in Israel after World War II. He spent his childhood on Kibbutz Givat HaShlosha near Tel Aviv with his parents, Joseph and Faye, and siblings, Malca Dorot (formerly Fleischer) and Moti Fleischer. After serving as a lieutenant in the Six Day War, Meir moved to Washington, where he raised a family and owned a metal plating business in Adams Morgan. On Jan. 9, 2005, he married Roberta Bass with whom he spent 15 years in Rockville and Ocean City.

Meir is survived by his wife, Roberta; his children, Ari Flaisher (Jennifer), Holly Flaisher Powers (Greg) and Karyn Basle; his grandchildren, Franklin Powers, Asher Powers, Mason Powers, Libby Flaisher, Jonah Flaisher, Ryan Owens and Nicholas Basle; his great-granddaughter, Emily Star Owens; and siblings Malca and Moti.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

