Steven Ritch, of Rockville, died on June 14.

He was the devoted husband of David Gleekel; loving brother of Roger, Vicki, Janny (Alan), Bonnie, James (Sherri), Cindy and the late Thomas and Mary Ann; caring son of Stanley (Linda); predeceased by his mother, Lucille; cherished uncle of Jennifer (Cain), Amy, Terry (Sonya), Andrea (Kent), Pleasant (Cody), Stephen (Rebecca), Amy (Jason), Jessica (Brent), Madeline (Evan), Sophia and Samuel; and adored great-uncle of Noah, Jonah, Maya and Mikaela.

Donations can be made to American Speech Language Hearing Association and Prostate Cancer Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

