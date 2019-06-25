Letters | June 27, 2019

Ideology vanquishes fact

Regarding “Pride and prejudice at LGBTQ weekend” (June 13), the decision of the Dyke March organizers to banish any identifiable Israeli symbol while allowing the Palestinian flag is a perfect example of ideology vanquishing fact.

The reason the Dyke March organizers gave for their actions is that Israel has an oppressive government. Therefore, allowing the Israeli flag in the Dyke March would cause anxiety to certain marchers.

A week after the Dyke March in Washington, 250,000 people from all over the world were participating in a pride parade in Tel Aviv. No one was beaten or robbed or oppressed. Marchers included Jews, Muslims and Christians. No one was excluded.

In the Arab world, by way of contrast, there were no pride parades. In some Islamic countries, homosexuality is punishable by imprisonment or death.

And yet, in the worldview of the Dyke Marchers, Israel is the oppressor and the Palestinians are liberal and tolerant.

This unswerving devotion to their narrative, despite obvious facts, torpedoes any argument they might have.

ROSALIND SLOAN

Arlington

Keep up the pressure

It is disappointing that the president of the Council on Foreign Relations should fall into the same trap that ensnared the Obama administration in dealing with Iran. In “Taking on Iran” (Voices, June 20), Richard Haass suggests chances for a revised agreement could be enhanced by signaling to Iran that sanctions could be eased if they agreed to renegotiate the international nuclear agreement, JCPOA.

Although Haass’ article was written before Iran shot down an American drone, the action was hardly surprising, as even Haass acknowledged that Iran was involved in the attack on oil tankers in the Gulf.

The underlying problem for those who advise Trump to explore diplomacy rather than pursue a costly war or an unlikely regime change, is the lack of recognition that diplomacy cannot be achieved with a nation that declines to participate.

Iran has everything to lose by agreeing to renegotiate the JCOPA since that agreement reached between Iran and the P5+1 group led by Secretary of State John Kerry in 2015 effectively welcomed Iran to become a nuclear power in the future. Unfortunately, the agreement failed to address Iran’s support for international terrorism, and the results have been clear for the world to see.

Maintaining the pressure on Iran through ever-increasing sanctions may well result in their lashing out in an attempt to break free of bankruptcy. However, it is preferable to bring such a reaction to fruition before they become nuclear capable. Diplomacy will be exercised by keeping maximum pressure on the mullahs ruling Iran, and not by easing the sanctions.

STANLEY ORMAN

Rockville

Krauthammer at the ballpark

“Fridays without Charles” (Voices, June 20) was a lovely piece. I had the pleasure of sitting next to Charles Krauthammer at many baseball games, and his commentary was as informed and interesting in baseball matters as in everything else.

IRWIN STELZER

Aspen, Colo.

