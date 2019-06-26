WJW awarded for excellence in Jewish journalism

Washington Jewish Week won awards for excellence in Jewish journalism in three categories yesterday. At its annual conference in St. Louis, the American Jewish Press Association recognized WJW in the editorial, enterprise reporting, and arts criticism categories, for its work in 2018.

Editor David Holzel and former Senior Editorial Director Joshua Runyan wrote the first-place editorials “Vaccinations save lives,” “Children as political props” and “Coping with COPIA’s tactics.”

The WJW staff received first place for its five-part series on the Washington Jewish demographic study. See here, here, here, here and here.

And arts writer Aaron Leibel took first place for his review “When geniuses collide,” about “The Wisdom of King Solomon: A Contemporary Exploration of Ecclesiastes & ­the Meaning of Life” by Haim Shapira.

