Harriet Herr, of Washington, died on June 17. She was 98.

Harriet was born July 15, 1920, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Hughesville,Pa, as the eldest of five daughters to Ellis and Rose Herr.

She was preceded in death by sisters Bernice Herr, Katie Balliet and Anita Holm. In addition to her sister Irma, she is survived by niece Michele (Balliet) Erskine, niece Robin (Holm) Meyer and nephew Ronald Holm, and their families.

Harriet lived in Mt. Rainier most of her life, proudly dedicating herself to federal civil service for 43 years at the Department of the Navy, for which she earned a Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

She was equally proud of her volunteer service as a well-versed docent at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History for 17 years.

Harriet also received an Associate’s Degree from George Washington University age 30, and had her bat

mitzvah at age 72, both exemplifying her role as a life-long learner.

Funeral arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.

