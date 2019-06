Roberta “Bonnie” Sands, of Rockville, died on June 23. Roberta is survived by her beloved husband, Edward. She was the devoted mother of David, Steven (Valerie), Michael (Mindy London) and Michele (Robert Kiewe); cherished grandmother of Jared, Brian, Scott, Eric, Jordyn, Erin and Lilly.

Contributions may be made to The Humane Society or a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

