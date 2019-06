Paul Shatz, of Fox Hill, Md., died on June 21. He was a beloved husband to Deane Shatz for 71 years, devoted father to four children, proud and present grandfather to 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. It was importantto him to share his love of travel and philanthropy as a family.

Contributions may be made to the American Technion Society (ats.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Similar Posts: