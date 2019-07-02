WHC child abuse claims substantiated by superintendent

Officials have substantiated the multiple reports of child abuse against a former preschool teacher at Washington Hebrew Congregation, according to CNN.

The news network obtained a copy of a cease-and-desist letter sent by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education in June. The letter revealed that “more than one child was a victim of sexual abuse by the alleged maltreator.”

The letter is believed to be the first public finding of an investigation into the alleged abuse by city authorities, according to CNN.

According to CNN, the school “allegedly allowed the accused abuser to lead groups of children to a wooded area outside the center and the bathroom.: The letter also said the school failed to enforce its policy on cell phone use, and the abuser used his device to take photos and videos of the children, CNN reported.

While the school’s staff complained about the abuser’s behavior, their complaints were ignored and “the center’s former director also threatened to reprimand staff members who complained about the alleged abuser,” CNN said.

The sexual abuse allegations first came to light last August, but there was no confirmation on the issue until eight families filed suit in April. The suit alleged a teacher sexually abused their children and the preschool director ignored the claims. The director, D.J. Schneider Jensen, was placed on leave after being named in the suit.

The school announced her replacement, Miryam Buchler, on May 7. Buchler is expected to start on July 15.

The letter instructed Washington Hebrew Congregation “to cease and desist from the alleged violations and to comply with an action plan to correct them” according to CNN.

In a statement Monday to CNN, Washington Hebrew Congregation “said that it has engaged two outside audits to evaluate its preschool policies, practices and procedures, and has implemented ‘most’ of the recommendations.”

“We are gratified to know that the steps already implemented were correct, and that we are fully licensed to operate our child care programs year-round,” the congregation’s statement continued. “We will continue to work cooperatively with OSSE in achieving best practices in child safety.”

The preschool will remain open; the Office of the State Superintendent renewed the school’s license in May.

