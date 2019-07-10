Gainesville pool vandalized with swastika

Police continue to investigate the spray-painting of a swastika near a swimming pool in Gainesville, Va.

Officers responded to a call about vandalism on June 20, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The pool manager at the Piedmont Home Owners Association Pool House reported the incident to police, saying it

occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on June 19 and 10 a.m. on June 20, according to the release.

“The drawing did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood,” said Officer Renee Carr, spokesperson for Prince William County Police.

Patrick Heelen, general manager for the Piedmont Homeowners Association, said, “The association … takes all such matters very seriously. I don’t have any tolerance for that and neither does the board.”

Heelan said the pool does have security cameras.

It was the third swastika incident county police responded to this year. In March, swastikas were drawn with chalk on a county basketball court, according to a department statement. And in April, a van was vandalized with scratches and a swastika.

The department said it does not know if the incidents are related.