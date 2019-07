Arthur S. Post, of Rockville, died on June 27. He was the beloved husband of Paula Post; devoted father of Jimmy Post (Robin), Wendy Post (Roger Blumenthal) and Karen Post (Jonathon Nevett); and loving grandfather of Elana, Traci, Rachel, Ross, Michael and Danielle.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.