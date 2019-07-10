J. Kenneth Schwartz

J. Kenneth Schwartz, of Bethesda, died on July 2.

He was predeceased by his daughters Joanie Sandusky (surviving Stephen) and Julie Kwait. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Tempchin Schwartz; his children, Marcy Schwartz (Rick Shain), Leslie Sadlier (Armand) and Adam Kagan (Jamie); his grandchildren. Abbie, Samantha, Caroline Jean (C.J.), Hallie, Kristofer, Lauren, Natalie, Corey, Leigh, Alex and Elaina; and nine great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to the Strathmore Music Center. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

