J. Kenneth Schwartz, of Bethesda, died on July 2.

He was predeceased by his daughters Joanie Sandusky (surviving Stephen) and Julie Kwait. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Tempchin Schwartz; his children, Marcy Schwartz (Rick Shain), Leslie Sadlier (Armand) and Adam Kagan (Jamie); his grandchildren. Abbie, Samantha, Caroline Jean (C.J.), Hallie, Kristofer, Lauren, Natalie, Corey, Leigh, Alex and Elaina; and nine great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to the Strathmore Music Center. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.