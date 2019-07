Harriet Jean Shevitz of Gaithersburg, died on July 6. She was 92.

She is survived by her children Beverly (George) Silberman and Max (Betty) Shevitz; her grandchildren, Niki (Christopher) Braman, Ian Katz, Michelle Smith (Gannon Livermore), Lilly

Shevitz, Michael (Stephanie) Shevitz and Andy Shevitz (Anna Bloomer); and seven great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Harry Shevitz, daughter Dr. Frances Shevitz and her parents, Lillian and Leon Marmor. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.