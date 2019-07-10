Ralph P. Silverman, of Rockville, died on July 2. He was 84.

He was the son of the late Morris and Ann Silverman. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Eileen; his devoted children and their spouses, Donna (Maurice) Yaglom and Gary

(Sherina) Silverman; four adored grandchildren, David Yaglom (Nichole Hetchkop), Cara (Ben) Carroll, Adam Silverman and Elyssa Silverman; and one precious great-grandson, Zachary Carroll.

He is also survived by his loving sister, Leslie Silverman, and beloved sister- and brother-in-law Rhoda and Nolan Sklute. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert. Ralph was born and raised in Washington

and graduated from the University of Maryland and Georgetown Law School. He was in private practice for many years and later became a real estate developer. He joined the Charles E. Smith Company as senior vice president and chief counsel. He was honored in “Who’s Who Worldwide.”

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.