Winifred M. Soltz, of Gaithersburg, died on July 4. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland H. Soltz, and her parents, Earl and Josephine (Pressler) Johnson.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Jocelyn) Soltz and Jon (Melissa) Soltz; grandsons, Jonah and Gabe Soltz; sister, Celeste (Mike) Hoegler; sisters-in-law, Bea Kaye and Sheryl Staren; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins and friends.

Winnie was a 1958 graduate of Centerville High School and a 1962 graduate of Miami University. She taught in the West Carrollton School System for 10 years before moving to Maryland, where she and her husband raised their family 38 years. They were longtime members of Temple Beth Ami in Rockville.

Contributions may be made to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.