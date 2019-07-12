Rainwater floods Har Shalom — twice

Monday’s torrential rainstorm found its way into Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac, flooding its social hall with nearly three inches of water. The water damaged walls and rugs, according to Assistant Executive Director Carly Litwok.

The social hall was also where the synagogue was storing items for Sunday’s New to You sisterhood yard sale.

A custodian found the flooded area at about 7 a.m., Litwok said. She and others donned rain boots to collect the items “We tried to save as much stuff as we could,” she said, adding that “85 to 90 percent” of the donated items were saved.

Thursday’s rain flooded the area again, said Executive Director Shelley Engel.

She added that the New to You sale will continue as planned.

scooper@midatlanticmedia.com