Corinne Swoff, of Chevy Chase, died on July 5. She was 90.

Corinne was born June 7, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and spent many happy years

raising her family in Chevy Chase. She was the beloved wife of the late Alan Swoff.

Corinne is survived by her brother, Jack Moss (Casey); three children, Carol (Gary Gerold), Ellen and Laurie (Dale Rains); and four grandchildren, Blair and Greg Gerold and Morgan and Allie Rains.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Children’s National Medical Center in Washington.