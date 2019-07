Bella Tovey, of Silver Spring, died on July 14.

She was the loving wife of the late Henry Tovey; cherished mother of Roberta Tovey (David Marks) and Craig Tovey (Gail Foorman); and grandmother of Kendl, David, Leo and William Tovey and Sonia Marks.

Contributions may be made to Magen David Adom. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.