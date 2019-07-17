Darryl Marc Weiler, of Gaithersburg, died on July 7. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Michael Goodfriend Weiler; his daughters, Tricia Pisarra (Anthony) and Kimberley Weiler; and his grandson, Zachary. Services entrusted to Shomrei Neshama.
Darryl Marc Weiler, of Gaithersburg, died on July 7. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Michael Goodfriend Weiler; his daughters, Tricia Pisarra (Anthony) and Kimberley Weiler; and his grandson, Zachary. Services entrusted to Shomrei Neshama.
