Donald Weisfeld, of Rockville, died on July 8.

He was the beloved husband of the late Cheryl Weisfeld; devoted father of Jared Weisfeld (Michelle) and Steven Weisfeld; loving brother of Marshal Weisfeld (Rosa); cherished grandfather of Jacob Weisfeld and uncle of Tina Cohen (Rick).

Contributions may be made to the Children’s National Medical Center

(childrensnational.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg

Funeral Care.