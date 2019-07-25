Phyllis Goodman Baron, of Bethesda, died on July 17.

She was the beloved wife of 64 years of the late Dr. Samuel Baron; beloved mother of Steven (Pam), Clifton (Gigi), Jeffrey (Patty), Jonathan (Jessica) and Jody Baron (Steve); beloved grandmother of Hannah, Neil, Jessica, Caitlin, Matthew, Daniel, Rachel, Nathan, Nicholas, Jacob and Mychal; and beloved great-grandmother of Jane and Kate.

Phyllis was born in New York City in 1930, the daughter of Louis and Dora Goodman and younger sister of Helen. She earned an undergraduate degree from City College of New York and a master’s degree in special education from the University of Maryland. She taught middle school remedial reading in Texas public schools for 20 years.

Contributions can be made to Amnesty International (amnestyusa.org).