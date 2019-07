Lawrence G. Mann, of Rockville, died on July 16. He was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis Mann; devoted father of Allison Gray and Laura Eyester; caring father-in-law of Mark Gray and Michael Eyester; loving brother of Edward Goldman; and cherished grandfather of Lauren, Megan, Connor, Tyler and Dylan.

Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.