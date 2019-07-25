Ruth Finn, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. Ruth was born on June 2, 1929 in New York to Pauline and David Hauptman. Ruth was the oldest sister of the three Hauptman girls and was, too soon, predeceased by her younger sisters, Elaine (Cantor) and Anne (Berlin).

Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Sandra Wester (Rus), her daughter Sheree Walsh (Rob) and their extended families; nieces, nephews, her dear Cousins’ Club and everyone she knew as family.

Ruth overcame physical challenges as a child to go on and live a life full of exploration, adventure, beauty, intellect and love. Her first love was music and she dedicated her higher education to receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in music at the prestigious Hunter College in New York. She was soon married and became devoted to her life as wife and mother. After living in many different states in the South and Mid-West throughout her 20s & 30s, Ruth moved her family back East and took the position as Music Instructor to share her special piano talents teaching young ladies the virtues of musical knowledge at the private Cynthia Warner School in Maryland.

With her move to Reston, VA she added another profession to her list of accomplishments as she became a respected member of the national newspaper industry in the Reston offices of the American Newspaper Publishers Association, making many lifelong friendships. Ruth’s life blossomed when she married David Finn, with whom she shared 30 loving years together until his passing in 2006. Together they lived a meaningful life—traveling throughout Europe, Asia & the Mid-East, supporting the arts, enjoying their cherished friends, celebrating their Jewish traditions and always excited for time spent with their grandchildren Jason Feild, Corinne Dreskin, Allison Dreskin, Steven Johnson (Katie), Lauren McDermott (Brian), and Ashley Bailey (Patrick).

Ruth deeply cared about the world in which she lived, being dutiful about supporting her community of Reston and that of her synagogue, Beth Emeth, where she and husband David were founding members. She always had her finger on the pulse of current events, politics, and keeping up with pop culture, yet also found time for her knitting and quilting groups, the Reston Chorale and was a regular bridge and mahjongg competitor. She was well versed in more subjects than most people master in their lifetimes and was a smart planner.

In later years, Ruth continued to guide her family reveling in their marriage celebrations and the welcoming of her beloved great grandchildren—Karlie, Logan, Aiden, Jaxson, Clark, Marin, Gabby, Rooney and Remy. To them, their Mama Ruth was a resourceful, strong and passionate matriarch, whose influences will never be forgotten, and whose generosity, good spirit and loving heart will always be cherished.

She was laid to rest in the Hauptman Family cemetery plot in New York.