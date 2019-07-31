Bella Hertzberg Jacobs, of Bethesda and Chevy Chase, died on July 20. She was 100.

Bella spent her early years raising her children and volunteering for the Literacy Foundation and the Brandeis National Committee. Her passions were painting, participating in many book clubs and playing bridge.

She received her master’s degree in 1970 at age 62 from George Washington University and doctorate in education from the Washington branch of the University of Southern California in 1981. Getting the doctorate, Bella said, proved the adage that “one is never too old to learn.”

She began working for the nonprofit National Council of the Aging in 1972 and termed her years there as “the most creative period in my life,” working on educational opportunities, a library program and developing publications for older adults. Bella retired in 1987 and spent her last years in Bethesda.

She is survived by son Ronald Jacobs (Donna Klein) of St. Helena Island, S.C., and daughters Paula Jacobs Hesch of Miami, Fla., and Barbara Jacobs (Richard Mauer) of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren Jeffrey Jacobs, Rachel Nichols, Brian Jacobs, Brandy Romanek, Jason Hesch, Dana Hesch, Jessica Mauer and Michael Mauer; and great-grandchildren Juliet and Harley Nichols, and Ryan and Regan Romanek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Jacobs.

Contributions may be made to Brandeis National Committee. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzanksy Goldberg Funeral Care