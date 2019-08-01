Former WJW editor to head New York Jewish Week

Andrew Silow-Carroll, editor in chief of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) and a former editor of Washington Jewish Week, has been hired as editor of New York Jewish Week beginning in September.

He succeeds Gary Rosenblatt, editor and publisher of the New York Jewish Week for 26 years and earlier was editor of the Baltimore Jewish Times.

During Silow-Carroll’s three-year tenure of the global Jewish news service, he spearheaded JTA’s coverage of the 2016 presidential election, the Pittsburgh and Poway synagogue shootings, historic developments in U.S.-Israel relations and the surge of white supremacy-driven anti-Semitism since the deadly Charlottesville rally in 2017.

Before JTA, Silow-Carroll, 58, served as editor in chief and CEO of the New Jersey Jewish News and wrote an award-winning weekly column in the Times of Israel. In addition to his tenure as editor at the Washington Jewish Week, he was the managing editor of the Forward newspaper and the senior editor of Moment magazine.

In addition to his witty opinion pieces, he also appeared in a number of videos where he deconstructed classic Jewish jokes.