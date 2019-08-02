Kimberly and Mark Galiette of Southington, Conn., announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Francis Galiette, on April 15. Her Hebrew name is Nessa Chai, and she was named in memory of her great-grandmother Norma Solomon and great-grandfather Morton Kanner.

Excited grandparents are Bruce and Jodi Kanner, of Gaithersburg, and John and Ruth Galiette, of Watertown, Conn. Overjoyed great-grandmother is Goldaray Kanner, of Wantagh, N.Y. The baby naming was on June 22 at Congregation Beth Israel, in West Hartford, Conn.