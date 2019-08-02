Klein is new education director

Ellie Klein has been hired as religious school director of Congregation Beth Emeth, in Herndon. She succeeds Ita Mandel, who retired in June after more than 30 years.

Klein earned master’s degrees in Near Eastern and Judaic Studies and in Jewish Professional Leadership. She was the Samuel and Florence Melton Fellow in the Hornstein Program at Brandeis University. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and Secondary Education certification from The State University of New York College at Geneseo.