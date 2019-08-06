Jacqueline’s Lemon Preserves: Week 3

Hi, everyone. There isn’t too much to report this week in terms of change on the lemon preserves, but I did have thoughts and worries about the jar this week that I’d like to share. With just a week left, I feel that this is a critical stage in my lemon preserves’ life cycle.

I moved this past week, and of course my lemon preserves had to move with me. I worried about the jar being exposed to the extreme heat of the last week, amplified by being in a car, for a couple hours.

Needless to say, the lemon preserves were the first thing I brought inside, and I immediately put them in the fridge. As a side note, I was also worried about the grape jelly and strawberry jam from the Moishe House event, but they don’t need to be refrigerated and are sealed shut, ready to eat.

Plus, I need the lemon preserves to turn out well so I can work on this blog forever with recipes! But, just from looks, they seem to have been unaffected by the brief temperature shock.

It seems that the juice has gotten even cloudier than last week, but I don’t think the amount has necessarily changed. There is a lot of lemon sediment settling both at the bottom of the jar and in between the rinds, but even when I shake the jar it seems to settle again.

The other thing I’m a little confused about is that there are, in fact, seeds in the jar. I forgot about that until I took this week’s picture of the jar. This was a concern several of us had at Moishe House when creating the lemon preserves – but Abby said it was fine to leave seeds in, so I did. They will become soft and edible, I suppose. But I have accidentally eaten fresh lemon seeds before, and biting into that crunchy bitterness is not a pleasant experience.

So, yes, I am worried about how the seeds will become part one with the preserves. And there’s technically only a week left of sitting in the fridge untouched. Like I said, there haven’t been many changes in the preserves, and that worries me because I still see the full lemons.

When will it become a spreadable preserve?! Stay tuned for next week’s post, when (hopefully) the spreadable preserves come to life.

This blog is part of a series documenting the progress of my lemon preserves, which I created at a Moishe House Northern Virginia event.

