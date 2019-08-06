Pozez soft opens new fitness center

The Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia opened its new fitness center on Tuesday after about eight months of construction.

This facility is a full fitness center with cardio equipment including treadmills and ellipticals, as well as free weights and weight machines.

“I think the community has wanted this for some time,” said Damon Boyd, the Pozez JCC’s health, fitness and membership director. “So I think it’s just a real connective space to come in and get a great workout that’s airy and comfortable.”

There will be an outdoor fitness area where personal trainers can take their clients. That is expected to open in two weeks, after the installation of a perimeter fence, according to Laura Adler, the center’s marketing and communications director.

“We’ve had a great personal training program here, and now we just have even better equipment for them to be working with their clients,” Adler said.

Tuesday’s was a soft opening, and with it the center is offering membership specials, said Adler. Gym members also have access to the JCC’s existing full court gymnasium and heated indoor pool.

The previous fitness center, on the lower level of the JCC, will be closed to allow further construction of the new facilities. The new lower level will be a high intensity interval training space and a spinning studio, separated by a partition wall.

When completed, the fitness center will have two levels. The grand opening of the fitness center is slated for November.

