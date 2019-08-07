Steven Mark Browne, of Brookeville, died on July 28. He was 75.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Browne; his children, Elise (Craig) Hughes and Hali (Eric) London; his grandchildren, Noah and Ethan Hughes and Ellis, Madison and Natalie London; and a large community of extended family and friends in the United States and Jamaica.

Steve was born in Washington in 1944, the son of Richard and Claire Browne. He built a security business that he only recently retired from. He was a dedicated member of the Rotary Clubs of Olney and Savannah la Mar, Jamaica, serving as president of the Olney chapter of the international service club.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.