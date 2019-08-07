Saundra Wolff Fellerman, of Baltimore, died on Aug. 4. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Keith Fellerman; son, Bruce Fellerman; and parents, Benjamin and Kitty Wolff.

Saundra is survived by her daughter, Rosanne Horowitz; son-in-law, Martin Horowitz; daughter-in-law, Donna Fellerman; her siblings, Martin Wolff (Libby Berman) and Eileen (Harold) Engel; grandchildren, Andrew (Heather) Horowitz, Eric (Mary) Horowitz and Sarah Fellerman; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Elizabeth and Ethan Horowitz.

Saundra is also survived by other loving family members: Jennifer, Elyssa and Alexandra Gehring; Andrew Engel, Deborah, Salvatore and Ezra Engel-Dimauro; Lisa, Brendan, Elijah, Zachary and Aaron Maiorana; Jason Engel, Siobhan Hayes, Fiona, Maja and Adrian Engel.

Contributions may be sent to Alley Animals, National Breast Cancer Coalition or ALS Association. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.