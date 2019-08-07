Lyuba Frenkel, of Potomac, died on July 30 of cancer.

She was the beloved mother of Elena Frenkel and devoted daughter of Rimma and the late Vitaliy Frenkel.

Lyuba worked for The Solidarity Center as a senior program officer for Europe and Central Asia. Over Lyuba’s 26-year career with the Solidarity Center, she was instrumental in designing, supporting and monitoring projects that bolstered freedom of association throughout Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia.

Lyuba was a tireless defender of those who suffered persecution because of their participation in independent unions, and almost daily sought new ways to push their cases to the forefront of public

attention. As a longtime advocate for women’s leadership to drive economic justice and social protection for all, Lyuba was an important catalyst for the Solidarity Center’s gender work today. She was especially involved in building union campaigns in Eastern Europe to end gender-based violence in the workplace.

