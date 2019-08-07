Abby Raport Talcott, of Rockville, died on July 31.

She was the beloved daughter of Sunny Raport; loving wife of Worthington Talcott Jr.; devoted mother of Corey Talcott and Rachel Reed; cherished sister of Lori Horwitz; adored grandmother of Rayne, Alexis, Oliver, Laci and Emily.

Abby was the former president of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Capital Chapter. Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (jdrf.org/capital) or HDSA (hdsa.org/dc). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.