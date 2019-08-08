Kramer-Kuckley

Judy and Howard Kramer, of Bethesda, announce the engagement of their daughter, Stacy Michelle, to Joshua Reuven, son of Roberta Alpert and Samuel Kuckley, of New York City. Stacy is the granddaughter of Arthur Finkelstein and the late Thelma Finkelstein, of Pittsburgh, and the late Donald and Ruth Kramer, of Baltimore. Joshua is the grandson of the late Gertrude and Hyman Alpert of Naugatuck, Conn., and the late Florence and Joseph Kuckley, of White Meadow Lake, N.J.

Stacy graduated from Northwestern University and has a Master of Public Health degree from Columbia University. She is director of business development at Grassroot Soccer, an international non-profit focused on adolescent health. Joshua is a graduate of Washington and Lee University and is a vice president at Abner Herrman and Brock Asset Management. He is also on the board of See Far Housing, an affordable housing initiative raising money for the Agahozo Shalom Youth Village in Rwanda.

A November wedding is planned in Washington.