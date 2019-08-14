Nathan Mark Bobrow, of Potomac, died on Aug. 7.

He was the loving son of Sara Bobrow; beloved husband of Mona Bobrow; devoted father of Nikki Cohen (Dan) and Bradley Bobrow (Erika); loving brother of Mitchell and Jack Bobrow; cherished grandfather of Jackson, Jamison, Grayson and Bryson. He was predeceased by his father, Meyer Bobrow.

As an OB/GYN, Nathan delivered thousands of babies at the Washington Hospital Center for 40 years.

He was a long-standing member of B’nai Israel Congregation and Woodmont Country Club, where he spent many weekends with family and friends. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.