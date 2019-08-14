Alan Neil Gnaizda, of Chevy Chase, died on Aug. 8.

He was the beloved husband of Hedda Gnaizda; devoted father of Lauren (Lloyd) Peffer and Shari (Brendan) Cobb; loving brother of Robert Gnaizda; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Rachael and Jackie Peffer and Megan and Aidan Cobb.

Contributions may be made to The Signature Theatre, Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.