Beatrice Smoller, of Rockville, died on Aug. 7. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman Smoller; devoted mother of Joyce (Michael) Smith, Stephen (Sandra) Smoller and Bruce (Cosette) Smoller.

She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Jamie, Lauren, Eric and Matthew; and

greatgrandchild, Theo. Contributions may be made to a Jewish charity of choice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.