Arthur David Kirsch, of Silver Spring, died on Aug. 2.

He was the beloved husband of Judith L. Kirsch; devoted father of Debra, Stuart (Janet Richards) and Michael (Micheline) Kirsch; dear brother of Martin (Marlene) Kirsch and the late Lee (Ray) Leonard and loving grandfather of Nathalie and Katriane Kirsch

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA) Hospice or to Shaare Tefila Congregation.

Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.