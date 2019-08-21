Samuel E Laddon

Samuel Laddon, of Silver Spring, died on Aug. 15.

He was the beloved husband of Joyce S. Ettingoff; loving father of Samantha (Leon Hodges-Austin) Laddon, Bradley (Amanda) King and Rachel O’Reilly; dear brother of Warren (Paula) Laddon;

and cherished grandfather of Ethan Mishe Austin, Edward, Hazel Louise and Ophelia King.

Funeral services will be held on Aug. 23, 11 a.m. at Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home,254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC, 202-541-1001. Interment following at Adas Israel Cemetery, Alabama Ave., SE.

Contributions may be made to Tikvat Israel Congregation.