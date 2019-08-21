Jack B. Rubin, of Baltimore, died on Aug. 9. He was 78.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carol Rubin. He is survived by children, Mara Rubin (Scott Pietak) and Julie Rubin (Jim Astrachan); siblings Rochelle Goldstein and Gary Rubin; grandchildren

Cameron and Jack Pietak; and his loving companion, Erika Bowen. Jack was predeceased by his parents, Morris Rubin and Ida Rubin Collector.

Contributions may be sent to ACLU, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or Michael J. Fox Foundation, c/o Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros Inc.