Ancestry.com makes Holocaust records available to public

Ancestry announced that is making two collections of Holocaust records accessible to the public via ancestry.com/alwaysremember.

The Arolsen Archives — an international center on Nazi persecution — gave Ancestry access to publish the digital images of the documents. The company then digitized millions of names and other information found in the records, which are now searchable online.

One collection of records is called “Africa, Asia and Europe Passenger Lists of Displaced Persons (1946-1971)” and tracks people relocated by the war, including displaced persons leaving Germany and other European ports and airports. Most of those listed are Holocaust survivors, former concentration camp

inmates and forced laborers, as well as refugees from Central and Eastern European countries and certain non-European countries.

There also is a collection called “Europe, Registration of Foreigners and German Individuals Persecuted (1939-1947).” This includes registers of those living in Germany and German-occupied territories with non-German citizenship, stateless persons and German Jews.